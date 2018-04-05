Tiny Desk Happy Hour showcases 3 St. Louis bands

More than 50 St. Louis-area bands responded to the call for submissions to the 2018 Tiny Desk Contest from NPR Music over the past few weeks. And this year, Paige Alyssa made sure her group was one of them.

“[Last year] I was like, ‘Next year I’m going to make sure I get that going,’” Alyssa said on Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air in conversation with host Don Marsh. “And so I got me and my band together, and we got into a practice room at my job and pulled my desk in there, and we set the tone and got the vibe right. And we just did a few takes of ‘The Plug,’ and here we are.”

Along with entering her original song into the national competition, Alyssa vied for the opportunity to perform at this year’s Tiny Desk Happy Hour, a free concert organized by St. Louis Public Radio.

That gets underway at 6 p.m. Thursday at ANEW and will feature two more local favorites, River Kittens and Superfun Yeah Yeah Rocketship, in addition to Alyssa.

“What we did is we took all of the St. Louis-area acts and put them online on a ballot, and our listeners voted on their favorites,” explained STLPR engagement producer Lindsay Toler, who joined the conversation.

More information about the concert and the local performers is available on the SLTPR blog. And catch the full interview and several of the artists’ songs here:

