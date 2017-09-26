 Tips and trends you should know to have the best drinking experience in St. Louis | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Tips and trends you should know to have the best drinking experience in St. Louis

By Sep 26, 2017
  • On Tuesday's St. Louis on the Air, we discussed tips and trends of drinking in St. Louis in 2017.
    Sauce Magazine

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, our partners at Sauce Magazine joined the program to discuss their annual “Guide to Drinking,” and how St. Louisans can get the best of their drinking experience in St. Louis.

Joining the program to discuss:

  • Matt Sorrell, Staff Writer, Sauce Magazine
  • Heather Hughes, Managing Editor, Sauce Magazine
  • Catherine Klene, Managing Editor, Sauce Magazine

Listen to the full conversation:

Sound Bites is produced in partnership with Sauce Magazine, our monthly installment exploring cuisine in the St. Louis area.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

