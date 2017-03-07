Today’s the day to vote on mayoral, aldermanic elections, St. Louis

By 4 minutes ago
  • File Photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis residents will head to the polls today to select nominees for mayor and the Board of Aldermen.

Seven Democratic mayoral candidates and three GOP contenders are vying to move on to the April 7 general election.

It’s a crowded field: Blame the city’s longest-serving mayor for that; Francis Slay chose against running for a fifth term.

The Democratic candidates include Aldermen Lyda Krewson, Antonio French and Jeffrey Boyd; Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed; St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones; St. Louis Public School Board member Bill Haas; and former Alderman Jimmie Matthews. Andy Karandzieff, Andrew Jones and Jim Osher are seeking the GOP nomination.

Since St. Louis tilts heavily toward Democrats, that primary may be Tuesday’s decisive contest. Missouri is an open primary state, which means Republicans can vote in Democratic primary.

Several aldermen are fending off tough challenges for re-election, plus five wards feature wide-open races because incumbent aldermen aren’t running for another term.

Voters also must decide whether to approve a ballot item that could impose a $5,000 annual fee on short-term loan businesses — like payday lenders.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. today. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has established a hotline (314-231-1212) for any Election Day-related problems. She said in a statement that there will be two attorneys “ready to assist citizens in reporting potential criminal activity relating to election.”

For more on the mayoral candidates, you can click on St. Louis Public Radio’s Mayoral Primary Voters’ Guide.

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Tags: 
2017 St. Louis Mayoral Election
St. Louis Board of Aldermen
Top Stories
Payday Lenders
2017 St. Louis Elections

Related Content

Most mayoral candidates believe race politics isn’t as big a factor as it used to be

By Mar 1, 2017
Six candidates for St. Louis mayor participate in a forum on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 12:45 p.m. March 1 with details about voting patterns — For decades, it’s been a given in St. Louis elections: The person who usually wins is of the race — white or black —that has the fewest candidates in the contest.

 

And studies have shown that many St. Louis voters prefer to support candidates of their own race. With that in mind, candidates and political parties often are accused of stacking contests.

But the city’s major mayoral contenders are banking on different dynamics in the March 7 primary.  That’s particularly true of the four best-known Democratic candidates who are African-American.

Money for developers: Where St. Louis mayoral primary candidates stand

By Feb 21, 2017
A boutique apartment tower going up at Euclid and West Pine avenues received tax increment financing in 2015. It sits across from a Whole Foods, which is housed on the lower level of another apartment building that received TIF. (Feb. 21, 2017)
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

There’s been a statistic tossed around frequently in the Democratic race for St. Louis mayor: The city has given away more than $700 million worth of tax increment financing and tax abatements over 15 years.

And those tools have become a big issue in the races for aldermen, and the mayoral primary.

On the Trail: 5 things that may determine the outcome of St. Louis’ mayoral primaries

By Mar 5, 2017
Candidate Lyda Krewson responds to a question from the audience.
Willis Ryder Arnold | St. Louis Public Radio

The melee to get closer to becoming St. Louis mayor is mere hours away from its conclusion.

 

The race has featured an endless amount of twists, turns and surprises. And the contest turned a spotlight on the seven Democratic candidates, who attended an array of forums, conducted scores of media interviews and blanketed St. Louis residents with glossy mailers.

 

 

Discussing the payday lending ballot measure, Proposition S, that St. Louisans will vote on tomorrow

By 13 hours ago
Susannah Lohr

Your support makes this program possible. Keep St. Louis Public Radio Strong. Donate today.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we heard from St. Louis Public Radio business reporter Maria Altman about a ballot measure St. Louis voters will encounter at this Tuesday’s primary election.