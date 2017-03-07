Today’s the day to vote on mayoral, aldermanic elections, St. Louis

St. Louis residents will head to the polls today to select nominees for mayor and the Board of Aldermen.

Seven Democratic mayoral candidates and three GOP contenders are vying to move on to the April 7 general election.

It’s a crowded field: Blame the city’s longest-serving mayor for that; Francis Slay chose against running for a fifth term.

The Democratic candidates include Aldermen Lyda Krewson, Antonio French and Jeffrey Boyd; Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed; St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones; St. Louis Public School Board member Bill Haas; and former Alderman Jimmie Matthews. Andy Karandzieff, Andrew Jones and Jim Osher are seeking the GOP nomination.

Since St. Louis tilts heavily toward Democrats, that primary may be Tuesday’s decisive contest. Missouri is an open primary state, which means Republicans can vote in Democratic primary.

Several aldermen are fending off tough challenges for re-election, plus five wards feature wide-open races because incumbent aldermen aren’t running for another term.

Voters also must decide whether to approve a ballot item that could impose a $5,000 annual fee on short-term loan businesses — like payday lenders.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. today. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has established a hotline (314-231-1212) for any Election Day-related problems. She said in a statement that there will be two attorneys “ready to assist citizens in reporting potential criminal activity relating to election.”

For more on the mayoral candidates, you can click on St. Louis Public Radio’s Mayoral Primary Voters’ Guide.

