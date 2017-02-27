At town hall, St. Louis artists to push mayoral candidates to show support for the arts

By 12 minutes ago
  • Event Flier for Mayoral Town Hall for Arts and Culture on February 27 depicts a mass of people and the dates.
    Provided by Citizen Artist STL

As the St. Louis Mayoral Race heats up, a group of artists are insisting candidates address how policy makers will make sure that the city makes the arts a priority.

Artist and educator Pacia Anderson's life revolves around the arts — from her friends to her work life and projects with civic leaders.  “There’s so much overlap between arts and policy, just when I wake up in the morning,” she said.

And yet, Anderson thinks politicians don't address the intersection of the arts and policy enough. To make sure that happens in a new city administration, she and other members of Citizen Artist STL have organized tonight's Mayoral Town Hall on Arts and Culture, where candidates will be pressed on how their policies and administration would focus on the arts and the support creative people need.

The non-partisan Citizen Artist STL aims to ensure that candidates in the mayoral race recognize artists as a legitimate constituency and address their concerns through direct policy. Other artists involved in the effort include Kristin Fleishmann, MK Stallings, De Andrea Nichols, Sylvester Brown Jr. and Shira Berkowitz.

Anderson said she got involved with the group because she didn’t see candidates relating policy and cultural issues to the arts in the way it plays out in her life.

“Sometimes when you’re talking about education, they’ll talk about the arts," she said. "But when we’re talking about transportation, or gentrification, or vacant houses, all of that is wrapped up in the work that I do but it seems to be missing from the conversation.”

Prior to the town hall meeting, the candidates were provided a questionnaire on topics, ranging from how economic development affects nonprofits to how the candidates have been affected by the arts.  Their answers are available online.

To highlight the interplay between arts and other social concerns, Nichols cites the Regional Arts Commission’s Artist Count Survey, which notes how creative industries can help develop additional economic opportunities in St. Louis.

“To have a city leadership join in with us to really prioritize some of these goals and visions that many artists are setting forth in the city, that is a very beneficial and strategic place for mayoral candidates to positions themselves,” Nichols said.

Stallings said he hopes mayoral candidates also address how the city can better support artist’s efforts to develop neighborhoods through creative actions. He said he hopes the meeting will help politicians and their constituents better recognize the power of art in the community.     

“Unfortunately we’re not seeing these civic leaders aren’t seeing art as a way to transform lives and conditions,” Stallings said.  

The group's members stresses that they are open and welcome other artists. As Nichols said, the goal is to ensure mayoral candidates truly prioritize artists and their cultural influence.

"Not just see the arts and the artists as these beautifiers of space but also influencers and to put a collective voice around that so that all these needs and desires and visions that we know exist within the arts community can actually be prioritized on that civic scale,” Nichols said.

The Mayoral Town Hall on Arts and Culture takes place at 7 p.m. tonight at The Luminary on Cherokee Street.

Follow Willis on Twitter: @WillisRArnold

Tags: 
Citizen Artist STL
The Luminary Center for the Arts
Art and Activism
Politics
Top Stories

Related Content

Temporary Art Review celebrates 5 years with anthology publication

By Dec 14, 2016
Sarrita Hunn's Sarrita Hunn, "Art As...Library" is a number of books attached at thier ends, spine up to the wall, was displayed at an earlier exhibit celebrating Temporary Art Review's fifth anniversary.
Provided by The Luminary

A St. Louis online arts journal that reaches local, national and international readers, is about to celebrate an important milestone.  James McAnally and Sarrita Hunn founded the Temporary Art Review in 2011. To celebrate its fifth anniversary, they’re publishing a limited edition book of writing from the site.  It may sound like esoteric art stuff, but as McAnally told Willis Ryder Arnold, there’s a lot at stake.

Black Artists Group gets new attention as art and protest once again combine

By Sep 23, 2015
Eugene Redmond, Professor and Poet Laureate of East St. Louis
Willis Ryder Arnold | St. Louis Public Radio

In the past year, St. Louis has been saturated by a groundswell of art related to social justice concerns, specifically issues of the region’s racial inequalities. For scholars, fans and former members of St. Louis’ Black Artists Group (BAG), the trend is remarkably familiar.

On President's Day, artists perform personal takes on politics

By Feb 20, 2017
Artwork designed by organizer Charles Purnell for the St. Louis artists event depicts the words not my presidents day laid over official portraits of United States presidents with an X over Donald Trump's face.
Provided by Charles Purnell

It’s rare that people find comfort in admitting their fears.  It’s even more unusual to admit those  fears to a group of strangers.

But finding strength in fear, frustration and confusion in a starkly divided nation is one of the aims of This Is Who I Am Now: Artists on Politics,” which takes place today at The Monocle, 4510 Manchester Ave., in St. Louis.

“That’s been one of the biggest things for me, being able to say I’m scared and I have no idea what I’m going to do in the next couple years," organizer Charles Purnell said. "I don’t know what’s going to change, I don’t know what’s going to happen — and knowing that’s OK. It’s OK to be afraid and to admit that.”

What’s more metal than wolves? A benefit for a wolf center

By Jan 12, 2017
Detail from Winter Wolves concert poster designed by Lauren Gornik
Provided by Lauren Gornik

For many people, conservationists and heavy metal fans may not seem to have much in common. But for Simon Koch, they're a natural combination. 

That's why for the third year in a row Koch has organized a “Winter Wolves: a benefit for the Endangered Wolf Center.”