 Trailnet wants to build biking and walking trails in city's north side and south side neighborhoods | St. Louis Public Radio

Trailnet wants to build biking and walking trails in city's north side and south side neighborhoods

By 1 minute ago

Trailnet wants to build a network of bicycle and walking trails that would connect St. Louis' north side and south side neighborhoods to an east-west trail that stretches from downtown to Washington University.

The nonprofit, which has been working for several years to develop a network of protected trails on existing city streets, has released a map that shows the general location of the proposed paths. They reach north to Fairground Park and Old North and south to Lafayette Square, Tower Grove and Cherokee Street.

Trailnet CEO Ralph Pfremmer said the trails would connect to a “spine” — the Chouteau Greenway — an east-west path being developed by Great Rivers Greenway that stretches from the Gateway Arch to Forest Park and Washington University. An international design competition is under way for the Chouteau Greenway.

“We intend to take the neighborhoods and connect them into the spine,’’ Pfremmer said. “The connectors are protected bikeways that are actually separated from the cars on the streets. We have a lot of capacity on our streets, and we want to use that capacity to make it safer to walk and bike in St. Louis, connecting everyone to the central city where the jobs are.’’

Determining the specific routes will require input from the public, Pfremmer said. 

“And that has a lot to do with public engagement and looking through our lens of racial equity — looking to make sure that this project is equitable for everyone in St. Louis,’’ he said. “We’ll miss the mark if we don’t do that.

 

Proposed paths would be built on existing city streets.
Credit Trailnet

The project would also work with the Forest Park Great Streets project and bikeways planned by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Pfremmer said.

Trailnet has looked at the eight-mile Indianapolis Cultural Trail as a model. That program has reaped economic benefits for Indianapolis, Pfremmer said. He noted that other Midwestern cities are also making strides with their urban trails, and it is important for St. Louis to keep up.

“The real story here is that we have so many people who have become educated on this concept, and they’re looking at these other cities and saying, ‘Oh my gosh, we’ve got to get on board.' Because the dividends are very distinctive. You see economic development. A better focus on public health,’’ Pfremmer said. “And then we look at the equity issues that we have in St. Louis and how we can provide a better method of mobility to the people on the north and south side.''

The Indianapolis Cultural Trail cost about $63 million, but Pfremmer said it is too early to estimate the cost of the St. Louis project. Trailnet is still studying funding options, but he believes it would be through a public-private partnership.

Follow Mary Delach Leonard on Twitter: @marydleonard

 

Map shows the general paths of the protected bicycle and walking trails. The specific streets have not been determined yet.
Credit Provide by Trailnet

Tags: 
Trailnet
Great Rivers Greenway
Chouteau Greenway
Top Stories

Related Content

Trailnet contends path network could make St. Louis more attractive to young professionals

By Nov 13, 2016
Trailnet officials suggest quick action is needed on the proposed network. They say St. Louis could lose economic opportunities and potential new residents to cities that already have such a trail system.
Trailnet

An eight-mile urban trail in Indianapolis is serving as a model for a similar proposal in St. Louis. Trailnet has announced plans to put together a 12-mile network of walking and cycling trails to connect the city’s cultural and entertainment districts. Organization officials say it could be key in convincing more millennials to put down roots here.

'We have a long way to go' on bicycle ridership and Complete Streets in St. Louis

By Nathan Rubbelke May 19, 2016
vintage bicycles
Via Wikimedia Commons | Public Domain

If numbers tell the story, bicycle ridership in St. Louis has boomed. A 2014 study from the League of American Bicyclists shows the number of bicycle commuters increased 269.9 percent between 2000 and 2014.

That staggering number isn’t the only sign that St. Louis is making a push to be a bicycle-friendly city. As the area celebrates national Bike to Work Day on Friday, it's time to take a look at improvements that have been made and needs still to be addressed.

Curious Louis: Where the sidewalk ends

By Feb 20, 2017
A sidewalk along Bellefontaine Road in Bellefontaine Neighbors doesn't quite make it to the Metro bus stop.
Joseph Leahy | St. Louis Public Radio

Liane Constantine and her 6-year-old son, Ashton, live about half a mile from where he takes taekwondo classes in a small strip mall in Kirkwood. It would be easy enough to walk there, if only they could safely cross Manchester Road.

“ … I’d have to grab him by the hand and say ‘run when we don’t see any cars’,” she said, standing on the unpaved street corner that doesn’t have a crosswalk. Instead, they’re forced to drive, unnecessary as it seems.

The difficulty in traveling even short distances without a car prompted Constantine to ask our Curious Louis project why sidewalks are often so few and far between in St. Louis County.