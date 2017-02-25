Transgender rights a talking point at St. Louis LGBT rally

The so-called “bathroom bill” in front of Missouri lawmakers and changes to federal transgender guidelines were unavoidable topics for attendees of Saturday’s LGBT rally in St. Louis.

Hundreds came to Union Station on a chilly but sunny afternoon, some with signs against the GOP-backed bill that would restrict transgender students in K-12 public schools to using a facility that aligns with their sex at birth, not one they identify with now.

“Whether or not this bill was being considered in our Legislature, LGBT rights in Missouri are under attack,” said event co-organizer Aaron Laxton, of St. Louis.

Though the march had been planned weeks before Tuesday’s Senate committee hearing, the proposed law was on the front of many attendees’ minds.

“Hopefully it dies in committee and doesn’t move any farther,” Laxton said, adding that transgender people are just the latest minority group targeted by conservative lawmakers.

Missouri’s bill differs from a law in North Carolina and a measure that Texas lawmakers are considering because it focuses only on K-12 public schools, not all public spaces.

Bill sponsor Sen. Ed Emery, R-Lamar, says it would protect the privacy of transgender students and offer school districts better guidelines on accommodating transgender students.

But Clayton Darnell, 23, of St. Louis, is worried about the safety of transgender students.

“Because I know so many people who fall outside the spectrum and need somewhere to go to the bathroom,” he said. “And if they go to the men's bathroom, they're going to either get verbally or physically attacked.”

It’s unclear whether Emery’s bill will move forward. The Associated Press reported that Missouri’s Republican House and Senate leaders said Thursday that individual school districts should decide how to handle transgender students’ use of bathrooms and locker rooms.

At the federal level, the Justice and Education departments on Wednesday rescinded the Obama administration’s guidelines regarding equal treatment of transgender students, returning that interpretation back to the states.

“These bills were never meant to make anyone safe,” transgender activist Amy Jade told the crowd. “It’s all about trying to hide us, to keep us tucked away. And you know what? I’m … done with being tucked.”

