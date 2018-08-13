Tuesday: 3 St. Louis comedians walk into a talk-show studio ...

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" during the noon hour Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

As politics tend to divide people, there is one thing that has the ability to unite individuals of various backgrounds and creeds: laughter.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will speak with three local comedians about the diversity represented within the St. Louis comedy scene, as well as the ability laughter has to draw diverse groups together.

Joining the conversation will be Max Price, producer and host of The Best of STL Showcase at the Funny Bone, Duke Taylor, a previous performer for “The Kitchen Sink Series: Mostly Clean Comedy” and Tina Dybal, who was recently named Funniest Person in St. Louis by Helium Comedy Club.

Related Event

What: 2-year anniversary show of The Best of STL Showcase

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018

Where: The Funny Bone (614 Westport Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63146)

More information

