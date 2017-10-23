 Tuesday: Amid national opioid crisis we talk with St. Louis experts about addiction treatments | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Tuesday: Amid national opioid crisis we talk with St. Louis experts about addiction treatments

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss opioid addiction treatments with experts in St. Louis.

Joining host Don Marsh for discussion will be:

  • Dr. Evan Schwarz, Director of Medical Toxicology; Addiction Medicine Clinic and Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at Washington University
  • Professor Rachel Winograd, Project Director of the Missouri Opioid State Targeted Response grant; Assistant Research Professor at the Missouri Institute of Mental Health at University of Missouri-St. Louis
  • Professor Amy Tiemeier, Practicing Pharmacist; Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice at St. Louis College of Pharmacy

Opioids

Related Content

Missouri Finally Has Prescription Drug Monitoring, So Why Can’t Prescribers Use It?

By Aug 22, 2017

For five years now, the Missouri legislature has considered legislation to create a prescription drug monitoring database that would allow pharmacists and physicians to look at their patient's prescription history for signs of misuse of narcotics. And for five years, Missouri pharmacists like Erica Hopkins have watched those efforts fail with disappointment.


Proposed Medicaid cuts would hurt drug addiction clinics, Duckworth says

By Jul 10, 2017
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, speaks to reporters on July 10, 2017 about health care legislation following a tour of Chestnut Health Systems in Granite City.
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

The Republican effort to repeal and replace the federal Affordable Care Act could devastate drug treatment clinics by making deep cuts to Medicaid, the government-run insurance for low-income Americans, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth said Monday.

After touring Chestnut Health Systems, an opioid addiction clinic in Granite City, Duckworth told reporters that if Republicans succeed in cutting Medicaid, millions would be hurt, among them those undergoing treatment for opioid addiction. She said Congress needs to protect Medicaid and make sure that medications used to treat addiction are affordable.

Public health experts: Missouri needs to better track, treat opioid addiction

By Jun 9, 2017
Missouri state Rep. Cora Faith Walker, D-Ferguson, speaks on a panel held by NAHSE-STL. Affinia Healthcare Chief Operating Officer Kendra Holmes, criminologist Dan Isom, and anti-addiction advocate Howard Weissman join her.
Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio.

Public health experts on a panel in St. Louis Friday admonished Missouri lawmakers for failing to pass a prescription drug monitoring bill during the last legislative session. They also called for more treatment centers.

At least 712 people died after opioid overdoses in the bi-state St. Louis region last year — nearly 200 more than the year before, according to the anti-addiction group NCADA St. Louis. Missouri is the only state without a statewide database.

Are the solutions to the opioid and gun violence crises in St. Louis interconnected?

By Jun 22, 2017
Painkiller
Tom Walker | Flickr | http://bit.ly/22McgqC

Last year set a record for the number of drug overdose deaths in the St. Louis region, most of them opioid-related. Gun violence has also long been a problem in St. Louis. Although there’s no evidence to prove the rise in the prevalence of both issues is related, the solution to them is interconnected, advocates say.