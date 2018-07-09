Tuesday: Analysis of President Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Greg Magarian, J.D., professor of law at Washington University School of Law, about President Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee.

The announcement is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday and special coverage of it will air on St. Louis Public Radio.

Have a question or comment about the president’s nominee? Send us a tweet (@STLonAir) or an email (talk@stlpublicradio.org), and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Caitlin Lally give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.