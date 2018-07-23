Tuesday: Arch Rival Roller Derby qualifies for international tournament

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Ranking fifth out of 400 leagues in the world is St. Louis’ own Arch Rival Roller Derby.

Established in 2005 and now reaching numbers near 100, this league has made a name for itself locally, but the skaters are ready to take that to the next level. Recently, Arch Rival qualified to compete at the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association Playoffs in A Coruña, Spain from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will speak with the co-captains of the league, Sarah “Bricktator” Arnosky and Brooke “Vicious van Gogo” Clark, about their international endeavors.

