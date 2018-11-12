 Tuesday: The artistic evolution of jazz with Kevin Whitehead | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Tuesday: The artistic evolution of jazz with Kevin Whitehead

By 6 hours ago

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss jazz music with Kevin Whitehead, the jazz critic on NPR’s Fresh Air and a scholar of the genre’s media representations and evolution. He is the author of “Why Jazz: A Concise Guide” and the upcoming book, “Play the Way You Feel.”

Whitehead will be in town to discuss his work as part of the Whitaker Jazz Speaks Series, a partnership between Jazz St. Louis and the St. Louis County/City Libraries.

What: Whitaker Jazz Speaks: Play the Way You Feel featuring Kevin Whitehead

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 14, 2018

Where: St. Louis County Library - Grant's View Branch (9700 Musick Ave. Saint Louis, MO 63123)

STLPR Talk Shows
Jazz
Jazz St. Louis

