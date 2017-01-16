Tuesday: Author Daniel Rust discusses his book about Lambert, ‘The Aerial Crossroads of America’

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In 2020, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport will celebrate its centennial.

Ahead of that time, we’re speaking with Daniel Rust, a former UMSL professor studying transportation and logistics, who recently published the book “The Aerial Crossroads of America: St. Louis’s Lambert Airport.”

Want a sneak peek at the kind of things we’ll be discussing? Check out St. Louis Public Radio reporter Mary Delach Leonard’s five things to know about A.B. Lambert and his airport.

