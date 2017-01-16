Related Program: 
Tuesday: Author Daniel Rust discusses his book about Lambert, ‘The Aerial Crossroads of America’

    Construction of Lambert Airport's terminal designed by Minoru Yamasaki began in 1953. This photo shows the wooden framework that workers constructed before pouring the concrete to make the thin-shell concrete structure.
This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In 2020, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport will celebrate its centennial.

Ahead of that time, we’re speaking with Daniel Rust, a former UMSL professor studying transportation and logistics, who recently published the book “The Aerial Crossroads of America: St. Louis’s Lambert Airport.

Want a sneak peek at the kind of things we’ll be discussing? Check out St. Louis Public Radio reporter Mary Delach Leonard’s  five things to know about A.B. Lambert and his airport.

