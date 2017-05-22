Tuesday: Author Scott Turow discusses ‘Testimony,’ his new novel set right after the Bosnian War

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, author Scott Turow will join St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh to discuss his new novel, “Testimony,” which explores an investigation into a disappearing refugee camp following the Bosnian War.

Turow is the author of ten bestselling novels and two nonfiction books. You can find some of his work online at http://www.scottturow.com.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.