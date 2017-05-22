 Tuesday: Author Scott Turow discusses ‘Testimony,’ his new novel set right after the Bosnian War | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Tuesday: Author Scott Turow discusses ‘Testimony,’ his new novel set right after the Bosnian War

By 1 minute ago

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Scott Turow's "Testimony."
Credit Grand Central Publishing

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, author Scott Turow will join St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh to discuss his new novel, “Testimony,” which explores an investigation into a disappearing refugee camp following the Bosnian War.

Turow is the author of ten bestselling novels and two nonfiction books. You can find some of his work online at http://www.scottturow.com.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
Author
Books

Related Content

Bestselling St. Louis author Ridley Pearson discusses his most recent work

By Apr 4, 2017
St. Louis-based author Ridley Pearson.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh was joined by bestselling St. Louis author Ridley Pearson to discuss his Disney side.

Recently, Pearson released his third and final installment in a middle-grade trilogy called "The Return" books.  He also has released a second book in a series about James Moriarty. And that’s not to mention upcoming theatrical work, following the success of “Peter and the Starcatcher” for Stages St. Louis.

Parkway Schools grad, bestselling author James Rollins discusses ‘The Seventh Plague,’ his 33rd book

By Jan 31, 2017
"The Seventh Plague," by James Rollins.

A Parkway School District and Mizzou Veterinary School grad, James Rollins, is a bestselling author of over 30 books, including the Tucker Wayne and Jake Ransom novels. He recently released his 33rd book, “The Seventh Plague,” the next book in the Sigma series.

On Tuesday, he joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss the novel, his writing process and how he has managed to become such a prolific author in so little time.

Living outside the American economy: ‘The Unsettlers’ follows a family in Missouri as it breaks away

By Jan 23, 2017
Mark Sundeen, author of "The Unsettlers," followed families who opted to live outside of the traditional American economy.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

The trend of rural to urban migration across the world has been well-documented and is going strong. But what about people who migrate the opposite way? Or who choose to live a life outside of the traditional American economy? These people choose a different life with different challenges, but they also make up a community all their own.

What are the best local books of 2016? 2 St. Louis booksellers' picks for winter reading, gifts

By Dec 15, 2016
Moyan Brenn | Flickr

Need something to entertain you during the long, cold winter? Still looking for gifts for your family and friends?  Why not go for a well-chosen book by a local author?

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we heard from two local booksellers about their favorite local and national titles both for gifts and for reading time over the holidays.

Holland Saltsman is the owner of The Novel Neighbor in Webster Groves. Alex Weir is the manager of Subterranean Books in the Delmar Loop.