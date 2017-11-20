Tuesday: Authors discuss new book ‘Standing Up for Civil Rights in St. Louis’

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with the authors of a new book designed for upper elementary students, “Standing Up for Civil Rights in St. Louis.”

Related Event

What: Book Discussion: "Standing Up for Civil Rights in St. Louis"

When: Tuesday, November, 21 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63112

(314) 746-4599

More information

*Adult focused program for parents, grandparents and teachers*

