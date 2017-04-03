 Tuesday: Bestselling St. Louis author Ridley Pearson discusses his most recent works | St. Louis Public Radio
Tuesday: Bestselling St. Louis author Ridley Pearson discusses his most recent works

  • St. Louis-based author Ridley Pearson.
    St. Louis-based author Ridley Pearson, in a 2016 file photo.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will be joined by bestselling St. Louis author Ridley Pearson to discuss his Disney side.

Recently, Pearson released his third and final installment in a middle-grade trilogy about the origins of James Moriarty, “Disney at Last.” He also started a new trilogy set for Walt Disney. And that’s not to mention upcoming theatrical work, following the success of “Peter and the Starcatcher” for Stages St. Louis.

Pearson will give a talk with Left Bank Books at St. Louis County Library on Wednesday, April 5. More information on that below.

Related Event

What: Left Bank Books presents: Ridley Pearson: Disney at Last

When: Wednesday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

Where: St. Louis County Library Headquarters, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis, MO, 63131

More information.  

