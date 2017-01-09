Tuesday: Bridge Bread provides stable employment for people who are homeless in St. Louis

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The goal of Bridge Bread is not to eradicate homelessness in St. Louis. Instead, it aims to impact the lives of a small number of men and women who are homeless by providing them with stable, permanent employment and assistance in accessing the services necessary to end the cycle of poverty.

Fred Domke and his wife Sharon founded Bridge Bread in 2011 after Domke had a dream about baking bread with people who are homeless. He and his wife had been volunteering with Bridge Outreach and participating in conversations with fellow church members about how to make a difference in their city. The Bridge Outreach was a homeless service agency in St. Louis that closed on June 30, 2016.

Now in its sixth year, Bridge Bread has a commercial bakery and two stores, one in St. Louis and one in St. Charles.

On Tuesday's St. Louis on the Air, Domke and baker Daryl Pitchford will join host Don Marsh to discuss the history of Bridge Bread and its small business approach to reducing homelessness.

