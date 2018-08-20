 Tuesday: Changing the narrative for young black males | St. Louis Public Radio

Tuesday: Changing the narrative for young black males

In light of the recent four-year remembrance of Michael Brown’s death, the St. Louis American has embarked on a year-long examination of the narratives surrounding black males.

Each week, a black male will share their commentary, “in the hope that, at the end of these new narratives, the black males being talked about are empowered with real opportunities for healing, growth and upward mobility.” Additionally, in each month of the coming year, the St. Louis American vows to “report on a project, program or organization that is having some success with creative strategies to intervene in the lives of black males and empower them to improve their lives.”

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss “Homegrown Black Males” with Sean Joe, Benjamin E. Youngdahl Professor and associate dean at the Brown School of Social Work at Washington University, and Chris King, managing editor of the St. Louis American.

