Tuesday: Changing needs, strategies in foster care

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

A growing number of children in St. Louis and Missouri are in foster care, with the opioid epidemic cited as a driving factor.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the region’s changing foster-care needs and some of the latest strategies aimed at helping vulnerable children and families across the city and the state.

Joining him for the conversation will be Melanie Scheetz, executive director of the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition, and Ryan Dowis, chief operating officer for Cornerstones of Care.

