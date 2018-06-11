Tuesday: A chat with influential Ferguson-based pastor as he heads for Ohio

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

During the nearly four years that have passed since Michael Brown was shot and killed by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, Rev. F. Willis Johnson has emerged as a leading local voice calling for healing, justice and reconciliation.

Until very recently, he was the pastor of Wellspring Church, located in downtown Ferguson, and the co-founder of the Center for Social Empowerment. But soon he’s leaving the St. Louis region to start a new church in Columbus, Ohio.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Johnson as he reflects on his community-driven efforts in the area and shares his perspective on social justice and racial understanding.

Johnson is the author of “Holding Up Your Corner: Talking About Race in Your Community” and is also at work on another book due out in 2019.

Have a question or comment about Rev. Johnson’s impact on issues of race, social empowerment and justice in our region? Send us an email (talk@stlpublicradio.org) or a tweet (@STLonAir).

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Caitlin Lally give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.