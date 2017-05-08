Tuesday: Checking in with St. Louis' professional outdoor soccer team, St. Louis FC

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Earlier this spring, the city of St. Louis voted against publicly funding a soccer stadium that would bring a Major League Soccer team to the region. While the future of MLS here is unclear, that doesn’t mean the fervor for soccer in the area has died down.

Enter: St. Louis FC, the area’s only professional outdoor soccer team. On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss the team, which recently started its third season, with General Manager Jeremy Alumbaugh.

Just last week, the team had to postpone a game due to flooding at their soccer stadium in Fenton. Are any changes in the works? We’ll also discuss how the team sees itself playing into the future of soccer in St. Louis.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.