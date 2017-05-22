Tuesday: Comparing what the St. Louis of yesteryear looked like in ‘St. Louis Then and Now’

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Maureen Kavanaugh recently released an updated version of Elizabeth McNulty’s popular book “St. Louis Then and Now,” which pairs archive and contemporary photographs that tell the story of St. Louis through its landmarks.

On Tuesday, Kavanaugh will join St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh to discuss the updated book.

