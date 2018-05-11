Tuesday: A conversation about bike safety, bike shares as National Bike to Work Day looms

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The month of May is National Bike Month, and St. Louis just launched a bike-share initiative, with two companies – LimeBike and Ofo – now operating dockless systems in the region.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will lead a conversation on the topic of bike safety in light of the recent arrival of the bright yellow and green bikes around town and the presence of more cyclists in general on local streets as temperatures climb.

Joining the conversation will be Taylor March, advocacy and education manager for Trailnet; St. Louis Public Radio digital report Kae Petrin, who has been covering the recent bike-share developments; Sam Sadle, director of strategic development for LimeBike; and Lori Winkler, an injury-prevention nurse and coordinator of Safe Kids St. Louis at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

Have you tried out one of the new Lime or Ofo bikes? Do you feel safe on a bicycle in St. Louis? Leave us a voicemail at 314-516-6397 or send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org and help inform our conversation.

Related Events

What: Ride and Walk of Silence

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Where: Missouri History Museum

What: National Bike to Work Day

When: 6:30 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2018

Where: All across the region

More Information on even more bike-month activities

