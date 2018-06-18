Tuesday: A conversation about loneliness and its increasing impact across generations

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

A recent survey of more than 20,000 U.S. adults suggests that most Americans struggle with loneliness.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the increasing prevalence of loneliness and what can be done to address it. Joining him for the conversation will be three local experts on the topic.

They include Rev. Amy Bertchausen, executive director of Care and Counseling, an organization that aims to enhance people’s emotional, relational and spiritual well-being; Dr. Dixie Meyer, an associate professor in Saint Louis University’s Medical Family Therapy Program and director of the university’s Relationships & Brain Sciences Research Laboratory; and Elizabeth Sergel, CFO of the Visiting Nurses Association of Greater St. Louis and the director of its new Visit-A-Bit program.

