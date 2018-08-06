 Tuesday: A conversation with St. Louis’ own electric-scooter expert of sorts | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Tuesday: A conversation with St. Louis’ own electric-scooter expert of sorts

Smartphone-based GPS tracking systems allow people in the St. Louis area to locate, unlock and ride the scooters recently launched by rival companies Lime and Bird.
Credit Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about the hundreds of electric scooters that have recently appeared around St. Louis.

Joining him for the conversation will be Daniel Hill, music editor for the Riverfront Times. Hill recently ran a sizeable sample of the new Lime scooters through “extensive tests,” as described in his newly published investigation.

The journalist also published a follow-up report noting that the new scooters’ wheels are “the exact same width” as the trolley tracks along the Delmar Loop – tracks that Hill has had some previous and unfortunate experience navigating via moped.

In the week since Hill ran his tests on the bright green, two-wheeled scooters, another scooter-rental company, Bird, has launched its fleet as well – this time after getting the appropriate go-aheads from local authorities.

A story on Sunday in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch noted that city ordinances require riders of motorized scooters to wear helmets and prohibit riding them on sidewalks.

Have a question or comment about scooting around town on the new Lime and Bird rentals? Tweet us (@STLonAir) or send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org, and help inform our coverage.

