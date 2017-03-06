Related Program: 
Tuesday: Could St. Louis become a sanctuary city? We’ll discuss the trend across the country

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.  

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from journalist Alan Greenblatt, a staff writer with Governing Magazine, about the growing battle between cities and the new Trump administration, particularly in regard to cities’ “sanctuary status.” Is it possible St. Louis could become a sanctuary city? We’ll ask about that too.

We’ll also discuss a new trend among several prosecuting attorneys throughout the country, including St. Louis, about their evolving philosophies of justice.

Related Content

Immigrant advocates seek to better serve St. Louis' newest residents

By Feb 22, 2017
Stakeholders attend a New American Alliance community meeting to discuss ways to better serve and connect with new immigrants to St. Louis.
Jacquelyn Ballard | New American Alliance

Recent immigrants to St. Louis have a new resource they can tap when adjusting to life in the United States.

The New American Alliance is a referral system for immigrants and refugees that started to take shape this past summer.

For example, if a recent refugee needs help finding a job, access to healthcare, or an affordable place to live, the Alliance reviews their situation and connects them to an organization that can help.

Trump's strict cap on refugees complicates local resettlement efforts

By Feb 15, 2017
The International Institute of St. Louis building.
File photo | Emanuele Berry | St. Louis Public Radio

A federal appeals panel's ruling last week lifted a travel ban for residents of seven predominantly Muslim countries, but it didn't change one crucial aspect of President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration: a 50,000 cap on refugees allowed to enter the United States.

That's is a significant drop, considering that the Obama administration raised the cap from 85,000 to 110,000 for the 2017 federal fiscal year, which extends from last October to this September. As a result, local organizations that resettle refugees, such as the International Institute of St. Louis, are finding themselves in a difficult position, having originally planned for a larger intake of people.

Refugee restrictions disrupt St. Louis disease research

By Feb 15, 2017
Soumya Chatterjee, a scientist at Saint Louis University, peers into a microscope in his laboratory, where he studies pathogens, such as tuberculosis.
Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

President Donald Trump's executive order last month reduced the cap of refugees allowed into the United States from 110,000 to 50,000. That means that fewer refugees will be resettled into areas like St. Louis.

But the cap also is curtailing disease research across the country. To understand diseases that are widespread in poor, war-torn countries, scientists study refugees from those nations that are infected with those diseases.

After new federal rules, St. Louis immigration lawyers say clients fear fast-track deportations

By Feb 21, 2017
Protesters gathered in downtown Clayton in February 2017 to show soldarity with immigrants and refugees following the announcement of President Trump's executive orders.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The Department of Homeland Security’s latest announcement on the Trump administration’s immigration policies have alarmed local immigrants and their advocates.

In two memos released Tuesday, the department expanded the scope of immigration raids, undermined sanctuary areas and called on local law enforcement to help with federal immigration enforcement.

St. Louis immigration lawyer Jim Hacking said his office phone lines have been busy since the announcement, with clients unsure of how to move forward.

“People are really and utterly freaked out,” he said. “They’re wondering if they should carry their papers on them, they’re wondering what they should do, they want to have a lawyer on speed dial. Frankly, people are scared.”