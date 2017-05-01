Tuesday: Court fees and fines studied as part of new multi-state report, including Missouri

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss research about the role fines, court fees, surcharges and more play in the criminal justice system. The issue gained prominence in the St. Louis area after Michael Brown’s shooting death in 2014.

In addition, a report released a few years ago by ArchCity Defenders, a public defender group that mainly assists poor people in the St. Louis area, showed that in 2013, the municipal court in Ferguson – a city of 21,135 people – issued 32,975 arrest warrants for nonviolent offenses.

Joining the program:

Beth Huebner, Professor, Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of Missouri-St. Louis

