Tuesday: Debunking myths about eating disorders

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, three guests will join host Don Marsh to discuss the diagnosis and treatment of eating disorders and myths surrounding them. This Saturday, the St. Louis chapter of the National Eating Disorders Association will host a walk to draw awareness to eating disorders.

Joining the program will be Aisha Lubinski, an eating disorder dietician and therapist, as well as Ali Fields, who is in recovery from an eating disorder, and David Bachman, the father of a son who is in recovery from Anorexia Nervosa.

Related Event

What: St. Louis NEDA Walk

When: Saturday, March 25 at 9 a.m.

Where: Tilles Park, 9551 Litzsinger Road, St. Louis, MO 63124

More information.

