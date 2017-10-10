 Tuesday: Discussing a new slate of animal laws set to take effect in Illinois | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Tuesday: Discussing a new slate of animal laws set to take effect in Illinois

By 52 seconds ago
  • Numerous adoption agencies said there is no evidence that black cats are more at risk than other animals around Halloween.
    Illinois and Missouri could not be more different when it comes to legislation protecting animals. We delve into it on St. Louis on the Air.
    Kaitlin Davis/Instagram

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

A new slate of laws meant to protect animals will go into effect in Illinois come Jan. 1. On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss some of the laws and what separates Illinois from Missouri.

Ledy VanKavage, a senior legislative attorney with the Best Friends Animal Society, will join the program to discuss.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
Animal Behavior
Animals
Illinois

Related Content

From cat pee to barking dogs, St. Louis veterinary behaviorist Debra Horwitz answers your questions

By Sep 12, 2017
Dogs and cats acting strangely? On Tuesday's St. Louis on the Air, an animal behaviorist stepped in to answer your questions about animal behavior.
tohu | Flickr

Dr. Debra Horwitz, DVM, a St. Louis-based veterinary behaviorist and veterinarian joined St. Louis on the Air again on Tuesday to share her pet wisdom and answer listeners’ questions about their dogs and cats. 

Here are some of the most pressing questions posed to Horwitz, of Veterinary Behavior Consultations, during the noon hour along with her answers.

Does tone matter when it comes to addressing dogs and cats?

The five types of questions (and answers) we got about your pets’ strange behavior

By Mar 28, 2016
John Garghan | Flickr | http://bit.ly/1pMyvM2

Here at St. Louis on the Air, we love our pets, we really do. Yet sometimes, oh yes, sometimes, their behavior is absolutely confounding. Why do you hate the mailman so, Fido? Why won’t you go to the bathroom in the litter box, Jingles? Why won’t you let me hug my boyfriend, Buck? There are so many questions.

Luckily, Dr. Debra Horwitz, DVM, sees these kinds of issues all the time. A veterinary behaviorist with Veterinary Behavior Consultations, she assures us there are ways you can get to the bottom and help pets get over their peccadillos.

Good vibrations! These bugs do their sexting via plant stem

By Sep 10, 2015
This treehopper in a greenhouse at Saint Louis University would not normally have a purple horn or "pronotum." It was painted that color for identification purposes.
File photo | Véronique LaCapra | St. Louis Public Radio

On a warm summer night, it can sound like there are insects all over the place, calling out from every lawn, bush and tree branch.

But most of what insects are saying to one another we can’t hear.

Saint Louis University evolutionary ecologist Kasey Fowler-Finn has been listening in on the hidden world of insect communication and one bug’s unusual love songs.

How do people affect their rodent neighbors? One southern Illinois scientist wants to find out

By Apr 30, 2017
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville biology professor Danielle Lee examines a deer mouse with undergraduate student Jacquelyn Isom.
Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

On a humid, mid-April morning, nearly a dozen students were scattered around a small field across the street from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville. They planted pink flags, strung measuring tape up and down the field and used machetes to clear their way through tall, prickly prairie grasses.

“Did I tell you about the fox? A fox just ran past Danielle’s foot. Like, really!” exclaimed their professor, Danielle Lee, an animal biologist at SIUE.

The fox sighting is important, as Lee and her students are trying to find out what rodents and other animals live near the campus. Lee and other scientists who study urban ecology are just starting to discover the ways in which human development affects wildlife.