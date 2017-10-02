 Tuesday: Discussing recent research on police shootings of black men with Dr. Keon Gilbert | St. Louis Public Radio
Tuesday: Discussing recent research on police shootings of black men with Dr. Keon Gilbert

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Saint Louis University professor Keon Gilbert will join host Don Marsh to discuss his research on the police shootings of black men.

Gilbert is an assistant professor of behavioral science and health education at the College for Public Health and Social Justice at SLU.

