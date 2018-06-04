Tuesday: Discussing Stages St. Louis ‘I Do! I Do’ musical

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about Stages St. Louis' season opening production of "I Do! I Do!" The play takes a “frank look at the miracle of marriage” as the main couple, Michael and Agnes, experience childbirth, parenthood, and settling down.

Joining the discussion:

Andrew Kuhlman, Stages St. Louis associate producer

Corinne Melançon, actress and singer; plays the role of Agnes in "I Do! I Do!"

Steve Isom, actor and singer; plays the role of Michael in "I Do! I Do!"

Related Event:

What: Stages St. Louis presents “I Do! I Do!”

When: Through July 1, 2018

Where: Robert G. Reim Theatre in the Kirkwood Civic Center, 111 South Geyer Rd., Kirkwood, MO 63122

