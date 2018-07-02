 Tuesday: Efforts to combat St. Louis-area human trafficking | St. Louis Public Radio
Tuesday: Efforts to combat St. Louis-area human trafficking

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Human trafficking remains a problem throughout the world, but it is closer to home than we often realize.

St. Louis is a hotspot in the country for this phenomenon; however, several entities are addressing the issue. Missouri legislature has passed a bill that will go into law next March requiring certain establishments to hang posters to raise awareness and share resource hotlines. Police trainings are also going into place across the state to teach officers how to handle these sensitive situations. Recovery programs are a vital factor in the equation, as well.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will speak with a local woman, Elizabeth*, who has her own harrowing story about human trafficking in St. Louis. Katie Rhoades, executive director for Healing Action, and Norman Murphy, captain for the Missouri State Highway Patrol and representative on the Missouri Human Trafficking Task Force, will also join the conversation.

*Elizabeth’s last name will not be used because she fears it might harm her ability to maintain or find employment.

Have a question or comment about human trafficking in the St. Louis region? Send us a tweet (@STLonAir) or an email (talk@stlpublicradio.org), and help inform our coverage.

