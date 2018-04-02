Tuesday: Final days for Missouri History Museum’s ‘#1 in Civil Rights’ exhibition

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the response to “#1 in Civil Rights: The African American Freedom Struggle in St. Louis,” a major exhibition at the Missouri History Museum that closes April 15, as well as a week-long series to mark its closing.

Joining the conversation will be Gwen Moore, the museum’s curator of urban landscape and community identity.

Related Events

What: Closing Celebration

When: Various times April 8-15

Where: Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63112)

What: Martin Luther King Bell Toll

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 4

Where: Outside of Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63112)