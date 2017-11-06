Tuesday: Former International Space Station commander writes his memoir

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with former International Space Station commander Scott Kelly about his new memoir, "Endurance: A Year in Space, a Lifetime of Discovery,” and a new PBS film, "Beyond a Year in Space."

Related Events:

What:Scott Kelly Discussion

When: November 7, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: St. Louis University High School Performance Arts Center, 4970 Oakland Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110

What:PBS Film "Beyond a Year in Space"

When: November 15, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. & November 16, 2017 at 2:00 a.m.

Where: Nine PBS

Do you have questions about the International Space Station? Send us an email with your response at talk@stlpublicradio.org or send us a tweet at @STLonAir.

