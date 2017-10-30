Tuesday: Former Mizzou football coach Gary Pinkel on ‘The 100-Yard Journey’

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with former University of Missouri football coach Gary Pinkel about his new memoir, “The 100-Yard Journey: A Life in Coaching and Battling for the Win.”

Pinkel is the winningest head coach in Mizzou football history with 118 wins in 15 seasons. Along with co-author Dave Matter, the university’s athletics beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Pinkel details his successes as well as an honest look at challenges and controversies.

