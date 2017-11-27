 Tuesday: Forum examines two-year budget impasse in Illinois | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Tuesday: Forum examines two-year budget impasse in Illinois



This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we will air excerpts of a NPR Illinois (WUIS) forum held before an audience on Nov. 16 at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. The forum was the final of 11 such events examining the continuing fallout from the two-year budget impasse in Illinois.

On the panel:

  • Sean Crawford, moderator; news director of NPR Illinois (WUIS)
  • Jonathan Becker, panelist; executive director of Senior Services Plus
  • Debra Moore, Ph.D., panelist; director of administration of St. Clair County, Illinois
  • Art Ryan, panelist; superintendent of Cahokia Unit School District 187



Illinois state budget

  A $36.5 billion plan to rebuild Illinois' crumbling finances passed a critical test on Friday, but a powerful legislative leader said no deal would be reached before a midnight deadline — meaning Illinois will enter its third consecutive fiscal year without a budget.