Tuesday: Forum examines two-year budget impasse in Illinois

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we will air excerpts of a NPR Illinois (WUIS) forum held before an audience on Nov. 16 at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. The forum was the final of 11 such events examining the continuing fallout from the two-year budget impasse in Illinois.

On the panel:

Sean Crawford , moderator; news director of NPR Illinois (WUIS)

, moderator; news director of NPR Illinois (WUIS) Jonathan Becker , panelist; executive director of Senior Services Plus

, panelist; executive director of Senior Services Plus Debra Moore, Ph.D. , panelist; director of administration of St. Clair County, Illinois

, panelist; director of administration of St. Clair County, Illinois Art Ryan, panelist; superintendent of Cahokia Unit School District 187

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.