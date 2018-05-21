Tuesday: Fr. Tolton sainthood effort progresses with Vatican commission approval of historical facts

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the effort to canonize Fr. August Tolton. Ordained in 1886, the former slave born near Hannibal, became the first African-American priest in the United States. He would later minister in Quincy and Chicago.

Joseph Perry, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Chicago, will join Marsh to discuss a Vatican historical commission’s recent approval of the positio, an official position paper summarizing the historic facts, heroic virtue and alleged miracles of Fr. Tolton’s life.

In February 2019, a theological commission will further investigate the documentation. A designation of “venerable” would need to be recommended by the commission, approved by bishops and then by the Pope. Subsequently, a beatification process would ensue to seek the approval of miracles Tolton allegedly performed. Pope Francis would make the final determination on whether to grant Tolton sainthood, either waiving or requiring evidence of a second miracle.

Tolton’s cause for canonization began in 2010.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.