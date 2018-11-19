Tuesday: Geneva Abbott and the first St. Louis arch

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss what one local teenager recently discovered about the visionary work of another St. Louis student who was in high school 85 years ago.

Joining Marsh for the discussion will be Abdullah Brown-El, who recently completed the Missouri History Museum's "Teens Make History" apprenticeship program.

During his time at the museum, Brown-El explored the 1933 yearbook of Geneva Abbott, whose futuristic drawing of a riverfront arch pre-dates the one by Eero Saarinen that would eventually be constructed downtown.

Also participating in the conversation will be Elizabeth Pickard, director of education and interpretation for the Missouri History Museum.

