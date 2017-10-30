 Tuesday: On Halloween, examining supernatural activity in St. Louis | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Tuesday: On Halloween, examining supernatural activity in St. Louis

By 11 minutes ago
  • (via Flickr/SoumyadeepPaul, creative commons)

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Robbi Courtaway about supernatural activity in St. Louis.

Courtaway is the author of two books on the subject, "Spirits of St. Louis: A Ghostly Guide to the Mound City’s Unearthly Activities" and "Spirits of St. Louis II: The Return of the Gateway City Ghosts.”

Do you have a supernatural story to share? Email us at talk@stlpublicradio.org or tweet @STLonAir.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards and Alex Heuer give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
supernatural
Halloween

Related Content

In Haunted City, Reaching Out To Ghosts Has a Long History

By Oct 30, 2014
Willis Arnold/St. Louis Public Radio

Like most old cities, St. Louis has its share of ghost stories.

There’s the Lemp Mansion, haunted by the the tragic history of the beer baron’s family.

There’s the Rock House on the campus of the Edgewood Children’s Home in Webster Groves, and the spirits that roam the land near Ralston Purina, which was once the site of a medical college and later a Civil War-era prison.

St. Louis’ Halloween joke tradition is still adorable

By Nov 1, 2016
St. Louis children go trick-or-treating armed with funny jokes to deliver.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

As a newcomer to the region who has never once heard of working for your Halloween candy with a joke, I find the St. Louis tradition endlessly charming — even after the 15th “What is a ghost’s favorite food? Booberries.”

Pulling the mask off: The artistry, and industry, behind haunted houses in St. Louis

By Oct 29, 2015
Scarefest Haunted Houses

The National Retail Federation recently found that 157 million Americans will celebrate Halloween this year. Not impressed? That equates to over $6.9 billion in spending—on costumes, parties, candy and…wait for it…boo! Haunted houses. Nearly 20 percent of those 157 million will step foot in a haunted house this season alone.