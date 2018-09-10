Tuesday: History of beer in St. Louis examined in updated book

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The history of the beer industry in St. Louis is interesting and goes back generations. Brewers named Lemp, Anheuser, Busch and Griesedieck played an important role on the local and national beer scenes.

While Anheuser-Busch is now a multinational company that’s no longer locally owned, the legacy of the beer that has its roots in St. Louis remains strong.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Cameron Collins, co-author of the third edition of “St. Louis Brews: The History of Brewing in the Gateway City.”

In addition to addressing the history of beer in St. Louis they’ll address the present-day craft beer scene.

