 Tuesday: History of beer in St. Louis examined in updated book | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Tuesday: History of beer in St. Louis examined in updated book

By 51 minutes ago

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The history of the beer industry in St. Louis is interesting and goes back generations. Brewers named Lemp, Anheuser, Busch and Griesedieck played an important role on the local and national beer scenes.

While Anheuser-Busch is now a multinational company that’s no longer locally owned, the legacy of the beer that has its roots in St. Louis remains strong.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Cameron Collins, co-author of the third edition of “St. Louis Brews: The History of Brewing in the Gateway City.”

In addition to addressing the history of beer in St. Louis they’ll address the present-day craft beer scene.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Caitlin Lallygive you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Tags: 
Beer
Craft Beer
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

AB InBev merger still stings 10 years later

By Jul 13, 2018
Nan Palmero | Flickr Creative Commons

On July 14, 2008, Anheuser-Busch accepted a $52 billion takeover offer from InBev, a beer conglomerate based in Belgium. The deal marked the end of an era for the iconic American brewery established in 1852, and its hometown of St. Louis.

One local industry that had flourished for decades in the shadow of Anheuser-Busch was advertising. Think Jon Hamm in Mad Men. AB was the glamour account that everyone wanted a piece of and there was plenty of work to keep a small army of creative people very busy.