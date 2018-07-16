Tuesday: How children’s books can help dismantle prejudices

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Studies indicate children are aware of gender stereotypes by age 3 and of many racial stereotypes by 4 or 5. Yet only a portion of the population is having conversations with their kids about these topics. Research also shows that those not engaging in this dialogue are more often white families.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will speak with two St. Louis-based authors of children’s books that are defying gender and race stereotypes. Inspired by her own granddaughter, Georgie Herz wrote “Jess Likes to Jump” about a race- and gender-neutral character. Aja La’Starr recently published “Rock What You Got,” a poem that also transcends notions of race and gender.

Additionally, co-founder of We Stories Adelaide Lancaster will be joining the conversation. The local nonprofit organization aims to use children’s literature to initiate conversations about race, particularly within white families.

