Tuesday: How did a church in Maplewood become a sanctuary?

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the case involving Alex Garcia, a Missouri man ordered to leave the United States because he entered the country without authorization.

Garcia is taking sanctuary inside a Christ Church UCC in Maplewood.

Joining the discussion will be:

Carolina Hidalgo, photojournalist and videographer at St. Louis Public Radio

Carly Garcia, wife of Alex Garcia

Rebecca Turner, pastor of Christ Church UCC

Sara John, executive director of the St. Louis Inter-Faith Committee on Latin America

Nicole Cortés, lawyer at the MICA Project representing Alex Garcia

Do you have any questions about Alex Garcia's case?

