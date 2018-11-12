Tuesday: Illustrated timeline takes wide-angle approach to St. Louis’ 250-year history

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air at noon on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Carol Shepley, the author of “St. Louis: An Illustrated Timeline,” now in its second edition. The history integrates vignettes and photographs into a creative retelling of the city’s history that delves deep into the culture, politics and characters that make the region unique.

Shepley’s updated edition integrates new research into the 1904 World’s Fair as well as analysis of the 2014 political activity surrounding the police shooting of Mike Brown in Ferguson. She joins the program to discuss her work collecting and archiving the history of the Gateway City.

