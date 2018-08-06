 Tuesday: Lawsuit takes novel approach targeting opioid misuse; NCADA’s efforts continue | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Tuesday: Lawsuit takes novel approach targeting opioid misuse; NCADA’s efforts continue

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss a new lawsuit filed by a St. Louis firm that seeks to target multiple parts of the opioid epidemic.

Marsh will be joined by Jeff Lowe, lead attorney on the case who is a partner at Carey, Danis and Lowe Attorneys at Law.

Then, Marsh will talk about NCADA’s efforts to educate and prevent deaths related to drug misuse.

Joining him for that discussion will be Brandon Costerison, project manager of the NCADA-affiliated MO-HOPE project.

Opioid
STLPR Talk Shows

