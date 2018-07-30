 Tuesday: Legal Roundtable to discuss Friendship Village lawsuit, post-Michael Brown court system | St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Last week, news broke that two St. Louisans were denied housing in a senior community because of their sexual orientation. Now the case is headed to the U.S. District Court.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss this issue news along with other legal matters, such as Justice Anthony Kennedy’s resignation. Also on the table will be the state of municipal courts in the four years since the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Joining the conversation will be a panel of three legal experts:

  • Dan Epps, J.D., is a law professor at Washington University.
  • William Freivogel, J.D., is a journalism professor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
  • Blake Strode, J.D., is the executive director for ArchCity Defenders.

Have a question or comment for the legal roundtable? Tweet us (@STLonAir) or send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org, and help inform our coverage.

