Tuesday: Legal Roundtable to discuss Friendship Village lawsuit, post-Michael Brown court system

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon Tuesday

Last week, news broke that two St. Louisans were denied housing in a senior community because of their sexual orientation. Now the case is headed to the U.S. District Court.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss this issue news along with other legal matters, such as Justice Anthony Kennedy’s resignation. Also on the table will be the state of municipal courts in the four years since the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Joining the conversation will be a panel of three legal experts:

Dan Epps , J.D., is a law professor at Washington University.

, J.D., is a law professor at Washington University. William Freivogel , J.D., is a journalism professor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

, J.D., is a journalism professor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Blake Strode, J.D., is the executive director for ArchCity Defenders.

