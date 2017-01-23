Tuesday: Legal Roundtable returns to tackle pressing issues of the law

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday, St. Louis on the Air’s monthly legal roundtable will return to address pressing issues of the law

Joining the panel this time around:

William Freivogel, J.D., Professor at the School of Journalism, Southern Illinois University - Carbondale

Rachel Sachs, J.D., Associate Professor of Law, Washington University

Mark Smith, J.D., Associate Vice Chancellor of Students, Washington University

Of the many issues the panel will discuss:

First Amendment issues, particularly focusing on Buzzfeed and the unverified dossier

Right to Work in Missouri

SCOTUS to hear Missouri case on state money going to a religious institution

President Donald Trump’s cabinet appointments

A proposed St. Louis ordinance that would bar employers and landlords from discriminating against women who are pregnant, use contraception or have an abortion

