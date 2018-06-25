 Tuesday: Legal Roundtable talks SCOTUS activity, Jason Stockley suit | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Tuesday: Legal Roundtable talks SCOTUS activity, Jason Stockley suit

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

As the U.S. Supreme Court session comes to an end, host Don Marsh will talk about its recent activity, including the move to allow sales tax on internet purchases. Also up for discussion on Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air is Jason Stockley’s suit against the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the prosecutor of his acquitted 2017 case.

Joining him will be a panel of legal experts including William Freivogel, J.D., professor for the School of Journalism at Southern Illinois University Carbondale; Greg Magarian, J.D., law professor from Washington University; and Barbara Smith, J.D., law associate with Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner.

Have a question or comment about any recent legal happenings? Send us a tweet (@STLonAir) or an email (talk@stlpublicradio.org).

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region.

Legal roundtable
Jason Stockley
SCOTUS

