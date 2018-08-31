Tuesday: Linguistic discrimination, code switching and using ‘your white voice’

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss code switching and common cultural responses to black voices as illustrated in two newly released films: Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” and Boots Riley’s “Sorry to Bother You.”

Joining the conversation will be John Baugh, the Margaret Bush Wilson Professor in Arts and Sciences at Washington University.

Baugh is a cultural anthropologist, linguist and psychologist who studies black language and dialects. His new book Linguistics in the Pursuit of Law explores how his research on black language has played out in court cases on discrimination and other issues.

