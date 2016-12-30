Tuesday: Local traveling museum highlights the achievements of often unsung black inventors

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In 1996, Loretta Ford founded the Museum of Black Inventors with the idea of highlighting the achievements of often unsung African Americans who contributed greatly to the fields of science, household goods, engineering and technology.

Housed for a while in the Central West End, in 1998 the museum reemerged as a traveling museum and now visits schools, workplaces, and community organizations across the Midwest.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Ford will join host Don Marsh to discuss the museum and the contributions of black inventors from St. Louis to those from across the country.

