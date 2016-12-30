Related Program: 
Tuesday: Local traveling museum highlights the achievements of often unsung black inventors

By 1 hour ago
  • A traveling museum in St. Louis highlights the achievements of black inventors. From left, across: Granville T. Woods, Lonnie Johnson, Sarah Boone, George Washington Carver, Bessie Blount, Elijah McCoy, Madam CJ Walker, Marjorie Joyner, Philip Emeagwali.
This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday

In 1996, Loretta Ford founded the Museum of Black Inventors with the idea of highlighting the achievements of often unsung African Americans who contributed greatly to the fields of science, household goods, engineering and technology.

Housed for a while in the Central West End, in 1998 the museum reemerged as a traveling museum and now visits schools, workplaces, and community organizations across the Midwest.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Ford will join host Don Marsh to discuss the museum and the contributions of black inventors from St. Louis to those from across the country.

