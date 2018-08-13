Tuesday: A look at the psychology behind conspiracy theories

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Conspiracy theories are nothing new – but they are in the news a lot these days, and they seem to particularly plague the internet age.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss why conspiracy theories persist and consider factors that may contribute to a propensity to endorse such theories and cling to them tenaciously.

Joining him for the conversation will be Alan Lambert, who is an associate professor of psychology at Washington University.

Lambert directs the university’s Attitude and Social Cognition Laboratory.

Have a question or comment about today’s conspiracy theories? Tweet us (@STLonAir) or send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Caitlin Lally give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.