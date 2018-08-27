Tuesday: Micro-businesses, entrepreneurship in St. Louis

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will lead a discussion about the role of entrepreneurship and micro-businesses in the St. Louis region.

Joining the conversation will be director of Grace Hill Women’s Business Center Alyce Herndon. The center focuses on providing micro-business development resources to anyone, especially women and minorities within the community.

Have a question or comment about this topic? Tweet us (@STLonAir) or send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org, and help inform our coverage.

Related Event

What: Grace Hill Women’s Business Center Grand Re-Opening/Open House

When: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018

Where: 6722 Page Ave., St. Louis, MO 63133

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Caitlin Lally give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.